John McGuinness dominates Senior race on Paton for third Classic TT triumph

John McGuinness dominated the Bennetts Classic Senior TT to clinch his third victory in the race on Roger Winfield’s Paton.

The race was restarted over a reduced distance of three laps following a red-flag incident at Ballaugh.

Morecambe man John McGuinness won the Senior Classic TT for the third time on the Winfield Paton. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

McGuinness, who was an emotional winner of the Senior race in 2018 on his return to the Mountain Course following injury, stormed into an early lead over Italy’s Stefano Bonetti on the first lap.

The 47-year-old had established a lead of 17 seconds over Bonetti following an opening speed of 111.68mph.

Maria Costello was holding onto third on the Beugger Racing Paton ahead of Jamie Coward (Ted Woof/Craven Manx Norton).

McGuinness continued to edge ahead and increased his lead to 20 seconds. He managed the race from the front and maintained his advantage over Bonetti to the finish to wrap up a popular win for the Morecambe man by 27.7 seconds.

The 23-time TT winner said: “Whether it’s a Superbike or a classic bike, a win is a win and I’ve had three wins on this Paton so a massive thanks to Roger Winfield and his team.

“They put a great little bike together and it never missed a beat all week. Conditions were perfect out there and I could have ridden around all day.”

Yorkshire’s Coward overhauled female racer Costello to take third, with Alan Oversby (Ireland Honda) and Derek Sheils (Greenall Racing Honda) completing the top six.

After James Hillier retired on the last lap on the run down the Mountain, Chris McGahan, Hefyn Owen, Dave Matravers and Ben Rea completed the top ten.

Michael Rutter and Lee Johnston were among the retirements.