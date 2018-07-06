John McGuinness set for racing comeback at Classic TT

John McGuinness will make a sensational return to racing around the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course after confirming his entry for the Classic TT.

Now back to full fitness, the 23-time TT winner will again ride the 500cc Team Winfield Paton in the four-lap Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race due to be held on Saturday, August 25.

Morecambe man John McGuinness will return to competitive action at the Classic TT in August.

Having been out of race action since the 2017 North West 200 when he suffered career-threatening injuries, McGuinness completed two parade laps of the TT course last month on the Norton SG7.

The Morecambe man won the Senior Classic race in 2016 and is the lap record holder for the class, setting a speed of 113.342mph on his way to victory.

McGuinness said: “It’s been a hard road back from the North West 200 crash and I thought we were there heading into the TT but another set back just left us a few weeks short. I absolutely loved doing the two parade laps this year and the reaction I got from the fans was amazing.

“The next big target for me was always the Classic TT, and everything is going in to being fully fit and prepared for a proper return to racing.

“I’m buzzing about the whole thing really. I love the Classic TT atmosphere and I really enjoy working with Roger Winfield and his team and their Paton is a joy to ride around Mountain Circuit,” he added.

“I’m not going to make any predictions on how competitive we are going to be, but when I rode the Norton at the TT, the feeling was good and, above all else, I just want to be out there with the rest of the guys again, going as fast as we can and putting on a good show for the fans. If we get a result out of it then that will be a bonus on this occasion.”