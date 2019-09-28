Jonathan Rea 100 points clear in World Superbike Championship after battling runner-up finish at Magny-Cours in France

Jonathan Rea has extended his lead in the World Superbike Championship to 100 points after finishing second in a thrilling opening race at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday.

Rea appeared to be on course for victory on his Kawasaki after race leader Michael van der Mark slid off his Pata Yamaha with three laps remaining.

The Dutch rider had been coming under pressure from Rea when he crashed out, leaving the four-time champion in the lead.

However, Turkish racer Toprak Razgatlioglu remained in touch in second place and the Puccetti Kawasaki prospect began to hunt Rea down in the closing stages of the race.

On the final lap, Razgatlioglu closed right in on his fellow Kawasaki rider and pounced on the breaks to snatch the lead with a few corners remaining.

Rea was unable to hit back and had to settle for the runner-up spot as Razgatlioglu became the first Turkish rider in the history of World Superbikes to win a race.

Championship leader Rea, though, increased his advantage over Spain’s Alvaro Bautista by nine points to 100 points at the top, with the Ducati rider finishing in fifth place.

Tom Sykes claimed third for BMW Motorrad ahead of home hero Loris Baz (Ten Kata Yamaha), with Bautista next and Alex Lowes completing the top six on the Pata Yamaha.

Leon Haslam (Kawasaki Racing Team) and Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Ducati) both crashed out.

Eugene Laverty finished in ninth place on the Team Go Eleven Ducati.

The Superpole race takes place at 10:00 BST on Sunday followed by the second race at 13:00 BST.