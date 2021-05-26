Jonathan Rea bringing ‘fresh mindset’ to Estoril in Portugal

The six-time champion began the new season in sensational style at Motorland Aragon at the weekend, where he clinched a double - including a milestone 100th career success - to open up a lead of 12 points over his Kawasaki Racing team-mate Alex Lowes.

Rea was denied a treble in the third race at the Spanish circuit after he was knocked off the track by American rider Garrett Gerloff, but the Northern Ireland rider regrouped and battled back to secure an excellent runner-up spot on the new ZX-10RR.

Rea said: “I really enjoyed Estoril last year and I had a lot of happy memories of winning the championship there. But to be honest from a track point of view I was quite average.

Jonathan Rea made a winning start to the 2021 World Superbike Championship at Motorland Aragon in Spain.

“I never started FP1 in the right way so I always felt I was playing catch up and the weekend was getting away from us. And then I had a crash in Superpole,” he added.

“So, we will bring a fresh mindset and also with the new Ninja ZX-10RR, I am feeling really comfortable. At Motorland we had three different track conditions thrown at us and we were competitive in all of them.

“I am optimistic because we have worked on some of the weaker aspects and the characteristics that Estoril has - the turning, really stopping and changing direction.

“So I think the benefits of that will show through when we go there.”

After Estoril, there is one free weekend before the championship action resumes again at Misano in Italy, between June 11-13 - the only WSBK race scheduled next month.

