Jonathan Rea joins Valentino Rossi and John McGuinness in exclusive club

Arguably the most exclusive club in motor racing, the accolade can only be bestowed at the invitation of the BRDC directors, and is ‘reserved for high achievers who would not normally be eligible to be Members of the Club due to their participation in alternative segments of motorsport, or in some cases due to their non-British or Commonwealth nationality, or both’.

Northern Ireland rider Rea has made history in World Superbikes, winning the title in six consecutive years from 2015-2020. The 34-year-old also reached a milestone 100th career victory in the opening round of the 2021 championship at Motorland Aragon in Spain.

Grand Prix legend Valentino Rossi was made an honorary member in 2015, with 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness also receiving the same recognition in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea is a six-time World Superbike champion.

There are other members throughout the Club’s history also known for their success in motorcycle racing, but they qualified for membership of the BRDC thanks to their achievements in car racing – such as the legendary John Surtees and Geoff Duke.

A statement from the BRDC, which owns and operates Silverstone racing circuit, said: “The British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) is delighted to announce that Jonathan Rea is to become an Honorary Member of the Club, arguably the most exclusive club in motor racing.

“With six FIM Superbike World Championship titles to his name and 103 race wins (and counting) in the series since his debut in 2009, Jonathan is the most successful rider in World Superbikes history and is a fantastic addition the Membership of the BRDC.

“The Club looks forward to welcoming Jonathan and his family to the BRDC’s facilities at Silverstone Circuit in due course.”

* A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe