Jonathan Rea had a best result of ninth in the Superpole race at the eighth round of the World Superbike Championship in Hungary. (Photo by Tim Fritzsch)

Jonathan Rea’s troubles in this year’s World Superbike Championship continued over the weekend in Hungary as speculation mounts over his future.

The six-time world champion has been linked with a move away from Yamaha, with several teams touted as potential options for the Northern Ireland man, including a ride with Barni Racing on a Ducati Panigale V4.

Rea is in the final year of his two-year contract with the Pata Maxus Yamaha team and hopes to make a decision on the next chapter of his career during the summer break, with the championship set to resume in over a month’s time at Magny-Cours in France (September 5-7).

The 38-year-old crashed twice in Saturday’s race in Hungary and had a best result of ninth in the wet Superpole race on Sunday.

Rea finished with 12th in the final race at the Balaton Park circuit, which was hosting a WSBK round for the first time.

It was another frustrating weekend for the 119-time race winner, who is languishing in 18th in the standings, although he did miss the first three rounds through injury after crashing in the final winter test at Phillip Island in Australia.

Rea said: “This morning [Sunday] was wet, I didn’t have a really good feeling with the bike – just a lack of rear traction – and it was a little bit the same in the Superpole Race.

“We started with a drying line and when there were risks to be taken, I was ready to take those risks – but (Xavi) Vierge came underneath me at T4 and picked me up into the wet stuff.

“I lost so much track position and when I was coming back, (Nicolo) Bulega was in front and he was slowing everyone down in the group with intermediate tyres.

“I just couldn’t get past him and it was frustrating.

“Unfortunately, in the long Race 2, I struggled from the get-go with grip,” he added.

“I got a decent start and was inside the top six in the first corner but without grip I was a sitting duck.

“I don’t feel like I was riding very well and to make it worse I didn’t have a great feeling with my bike today because we didn’t quite nail the set-up and I didn’t feel comfortable.

“It was one of the most frustrating weekends to be honest.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a third successive treble to increase his lead to 26 points over Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu, who will make the switch to the MotoGP World Championship next season, is on a run of nine straight victories on the ROKiT BMW.

Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) finished as the runner-up in the two full-length races, but struggled to 13th in the wet Superpole encounter.

The Italian led the championship by 34 points after round four at Cremona but reigning champion Razgatlioglu has piled on the pressure after turning the