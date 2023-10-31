Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has completed his first laps for new team Pata Yamaha during the two-day post-season test at Jerez in Spain.

The Northern Ireland man has made the switch to the team after a stellar nine-year partnership with Kawasaki, during which time Rea became the most successful World Superbike rider in history.

Rea spent Monday meeting his new team and fine-tuning his riding position on the YZF-R1.

He replaces fellow former world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pata Yamaha for 2024, who left the team to sign for the Shaun Muir-run factory BMW squad.

Jonathan Rea on the Pata Yamaha R1 during the post-season World Superbike test at Jerez in Spain on Tuesday

On Monday, Rea said: “It was so surreal putting on my Pata Yamaha Prometeon World Superbike polo – the feeling in blue is really nice – and when I walked into the box, everyone was so enthusiastic.

“I felt a lot of love and support straight away – the attention to detail on the team is amazing. From even my rider office having personalised logos in there already, to getting perfectly fitted on the bike – the attention to detail on that process was incredible.

“I just can’t wait now to spin my first laps on the R1. It’s a bike that I’ve seen up close on track but never had an opportunity to ride, so for tomorrow the main idea is to get comfortable on the bike – to understand my crew, for them to understand me and of course, to learn and have a positive outcome,” he added.

“Between now and Phillip Island [first round of 2024 in February] we have a lot of time, but first impressions are always important and today was a really good one.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea with his new Pata Yamaha at Jerez in Spain

“I’m really excited to start and I want to thank everyone from Crescent Racing, Yamaha Motor Europe and all the sponsors for this opportunity because I think it’s going to be a great partnership and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rea finished third in this year’s championship behind Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Razgatlioglu.