Jordan McCaw reveals plans for 2019 motocross season

Jordan McCaw will race a Watts Motorcycles 450 SX-f KTM backed by Carmichael’s Bar Bistro and Restaurant of Ballymoney in the 2019 MX1 Ulster and Irish premier motocross championships.

McCaw celebrated the end of the 2018 motocross season by taking his first overall victory at the final round of the Irish MX1 championship at Vernon Mount, Cork, giving him fourth in the championship standings.

In an injury interrupted debut season in the premier MX1 class the quiet 23 year-old from Ballymoney also finished third in the Ulster standings on the Unique Fit Out Husqvarna.

McCaw, a metal engineer had a strong start to the 2018 season but a couple of serious injuries hampered the Ballymoney man’s ambition of securing a top three in the final standings.

“It started well with a few good results in the opening races of the season but at the first round of the Ulster at Desertmartin I broke my leg then at the third round of the Irish at Doon I broke my thumb so that sort of put a dampener on the year.

“I had no choice but take a few weeks off to recover before coming back strong at the end of the year. I was really happy to get my first Irish championship wins at the final round of the championship and take my first MX1 overall.

“It was a good end to the season because I was as close to Dickie (Bird the reigning Ulster and Irish champion) at the end of the season as I had been all year.”

Bird is the benchmark in the MX1 class on the local scene as the Lisburn rider is the reigning Ulster, Irish and British MX Nationals champion and McCaw was pleased to have him in his sights heading into the new season.

“He is fast in England as well as at home so when you are on his pace you know you are heading in the right direction. All being well I plan to be battling with him for wins in the coming year.”

With the switch to KTM does he feel it will give him that edge he needs to lift the titles?

“Apart from a few differences basically the bike it is much the same as the Husqvarna. I’ve only rode the KTM twice and I have to say I was impressed. I’m really happy with it and I think it was the right move to make,” he said confidently.

The plan for Jordan is to contest the Ulster and Irish MX1 championships along with some selected MX Nationals and Maxxis British championship races in 2019.

“The domestic championships are the main focus in 2019 and if the British rounds fall into place we will do them but they are not my priority.”

Does Jordan McCaw reckon he can win the domestic championships in 2019?

“That’s the plan but everybody wants to win however nobody wants to win more than I do. I do have to improve my race craft for 2019.

“I feel that my physical fitness and bike time is good but I always struggle in the opening laps of a race. Maybe I’m still not awake,” he laughs.

“Come mid race that’s when I start to waken up so I need to switch on in the first couple of laps and then there is no reason why I can’t run with the boys at the front. It’s going to be good racing with a lot of riders moving up into the class.

“With Dickie Bird and the Meara brothers Jason and John for example in the line up it won’t be easy but the plan is to have my name on both the Ulster and Irish MX1 championships by the end of the year.”

Jordan was keen to thank everyone who has helped so far to make his 2019 dream become a reality adding.

“Without Alan Carmichael of Carmichael’s Bar Bistro and Restaurant along with Watts Motorcycles who have came on board to help me for 2019 none of this would be possible. I can’t wait to get started.”