Josh Elliott seals stunning podium as Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran collide in dramatic Bennetts British Superbike race

Josh Elliott claimed a stunning maiden podium result in a drama-filled opening Bennetts British Superbike race at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Co. Fermanagh man made a strong start on the OMG Suzuki from fourth place on the grid and held third throughout, with Elliott tailing McAMS Yamaha riders Jason O’Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie.

He slipped back slightly in the final third of the race, but in a controversial finish, there was contact between Mackenzie and team-mate O’Halloran, which sent the Australian rider sprawling into the gravel on the final lap.

That left the door open for Elliott to take the runner-up spot behind Mackenzie, who secured his first ever BSB victory.

Former MotoGP rider Scott Redding finished third on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati.

Luke Mossey (OMG Suzuki) was next ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Moto Rapido Ducati, while Carrick’s Andrew Irwin was a solid seventh on his race debut for the Honda Racing team.

Keith Farmer finished in 17th place on the Tyco BMW after starting from 26th position on the grid. The Clogher man received a six-place grid penalty for race one following a collision with Tommy Bridewell in free practice.

Glenn Irwin crashed out on the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki and limped away from the scene, while David Allingham was also caught up in the incident on the EHA Racing Yamaha.

Dean Harrison was also an early faller on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.