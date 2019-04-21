Josh Elliott seals stunning victory as Tarran Mackenzie and Jason O'Halloran collide in dramatic Bennetts British Superbike race

Josh Elliott claimed a stunning maiden victory in a drama-filled opening Bennetts British Superbike race at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Co. Fermanagh man was promoted to first place after Tarran Mackenzie was hit with a three-second penalty by Race Direction after he was deemed to have caused his McAMS Yamaha team-mate, Jason O’Halloran, to crash on the final lap.

Both riders were battling for the lead when the collision occurred, with O’Halloran sliding into the gravel.

Ballinamallard rider Elliott initially thought he had claimed the runner-up spot, but the OMG Suzuki rider is now celebrating a coveted BSB success.

Former MotoGP rider Scott Redding finished third on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati.

Luke Mossey (OMG Suzuki) was next ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Moto Rapido Ducati, while Carrick’s Andrew Irwin was a solid seventh on his race debut for the Honda Racing team.

Keith Farmer finished in 17th place on the Tyco BMW after starting from 26th position on the grid. The Clogher man received a six-place grid penalty for race one following a collision with Tommy Bridewell in free practice.

Glenn Irwin crashed out on the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki and limped away from the scene, while David Allingham was also caught up in the incident on the EHA Racing Yamaha.

Dean Harrison was also an early faller on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.