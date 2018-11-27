Josh Elliott signs 2019 British Superbike deal with OMG Racing

Fermanagh’s Josh Elliott is the latest Northern Ireland confirmed for the Bennetts British Superbike Championship in 2019 after signing on the dotted line for OMG Racing.

Elliott and Luke Mossey were unveiled as the team’s two-man BSB line-up on Tuesday and will both ride Suzuki GSX-R1000 machinery in the class next season.

Fermanagh's Josh Elliott will compete in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship full-time in 2019 with OMG Racing.

Former National Superstock 1000 champion Elliott joined OMG Racing for the fourth round of the Superstock 1000 series this year.

He quickly adapted to the Suzuki and sealed the team’s maiden win at Thruxton. A further six podiums and another victory later, the 24-year-old was handed the chance to compete in the BSB races at Assen and he finished the season with some solid top-ten results at Brands Hatch in October.

Elliot said: “I’m so happy to be riding for OMG Racing in the BSB next season. This is something I’ve been working hard for and I’m very grateful to the owners and our Team Principal, Paul Curran, for giving me the opportunity.

“It’s going to be ultra-competitive next year and I’m really looking forward to the challenge! I can’t wait to get back out on the OMG Racing Suzuki in Cartagena this week and the preparations are already underway to build on what we learned last season.”

Carrick’s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing), Clogher man Keith Farmer (Tyco BMW) and David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) from Eglinton will ride in BSB full-time in 2019, when fellow Ulsterman Glenn Irwin is among the title favourites on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.