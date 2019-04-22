Keith Farmer looks ahead after challenging start to British Superbike Championship at Silverstone

Clogher’s Keith Farmer put the disappointment of a grid penalty behind him to leave the opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Silverstone in a positive frame of mind.

The Tyco BMW rider, who is back in the prestigious series again in 2019 after winning the Superstock 1000 title for the Moneymore team last year, received a six-place penalty for race one after colliding with Tommy Bridewell.

Clogher man Keith Farmer on the Tyco BMW S1000RR at Silverstone. Picture: David Yeomans.

A ruling by Race Direction stated: ‘#33 (Keith Farmer) drop of 6 grid positions for BSB race 1 and 2 penalty points for causing a collision/crash involving #46 (Tommy Bridewell) at Turn 5 during FP2’.

The four-time British champion apologised to Bridewell and his Oxford Racing Ducati team and moved on from the incident, battling his way from 26th on the grid to claim the final championship point in 15th position in the opening race on Sunday.

In race two, Farmer improved to 12th place, although the 32-year-old was slightly frustrated after making a number of unforced errors.

“All in all it’s been a positive weekend on the new Tyco BMW S1000RR,” said Farmer.

“We had a little knock on Saturday which knocked my confidence a little, but to come back to 15th from 26th on the grid following a six grid penalty shows we have good race pace with good tyre life.

“In race two I started a little further up the grid but a few errors on my part saw me run off track a few times which is frustrating, but I made my way up to 12th and to be in the 54s (lap times) throughout the whole race proved really positive,” he added.

“The bike feels great and I'm looking forward to moving on to Oulton Park and seeing more progress.”

The second round of the championship will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend at Oulton Park from May 4-6.