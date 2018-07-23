Keith Farmer retains Superstock 1000 title lead after strong weekend at Brands Hatch

Clogher’s Keith Farmer retained his lead in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship as the Tyco BMW rider targets a fourth British title this season.
Farmer kicked off the weekend at Brands Hatch with a strong ride to second place in part one of Saturday’s two-part race, crossing the line only 0.084s behind Joe Collier on the EHA Aprilia.
The Ulster rider, who is the reigning British Supersport champion, was ruled out of the second race with a mechanical problem on his S1000RR, but Farmer regrouped to clinch another runner-up finish in Sunday’s race, when he narrowly missed on victory by a mere 0.075s.
The 31-year-old, who has won three times this season, including a double at Knockhill in Scotland, leads the title race by 13 points from Collier after six rounds and is now looking forward to Thruxton in August.
“It was a really good weekend overall and we did have a little bit of bad luck on the Saturday with a small mechanical (issue), which left us unable to complete the 100-mile race,” he said.
“That was a bit frustrating, but it’s part of racing. We regrouped for Sunday’s race and came away with a strong second place, which has helped us to extend our championship lead to 13 points.
“All in all, it was a good, productive weekend with some solid points on the board.
“I’m looking forward to Thruxton and it’s a round I really enjoy, so hopefully we can get a really good feeling again on the bike and keep moving forward.”
Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott had a positive weekend in the Superstock 10000 class as he finished sixth in race one before earning a superb runner-up finish in the second part of the race.
On Sunday, Elliott finished fourth on the OMG Suzuki and the County Fermanagh man is sixth in the championship standings.