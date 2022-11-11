Keith Farmer won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2018 with Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team.

The Clogher man passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning surrounded by family.

A gifted racer, he won four British championship titles across three classes on Superstock 600, Superstock 1000 and Supersport machinery.

The Co Tyrone father-of-three was BSB star Byrne’s team-mate in 2013, when he was handed the chance to ride for Paul Bird’s Kawasaki team in the series after winning the Superstock 1000 title the previous year.

Northern Ireland's Keith Farmer won the first of two British Superstock 1000 titles in 2012 after joining Paul Bird's Kawasaki team.

Byrne, who works as a BSB pundit for Eurosport, said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his untimely death.

As tributes flooded in on social media, Byrne said: “I’ve struggled to bring myself to post this today mostly because I can’t get my head around the fact it’s happened.

“Keith was my team-mate in 2012 on the ’Stock 1000 bike, taking the championship before being promoted to ride alongside me in Superbikes in 2013.

“Keith was a great lad, a good team-mate, a fierce rival and great fun to be around – I consider him a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of his passing, especially in such horrible circumstances and send my thoughts, condolences and love to his family and friends. RIP champ.”

The famous Farmer racing family has been struck down by tragedy in the past, with Stephen Farmer losing his life in a work-related accident while Mark Farmer died after crashing during practice for the Isle of Man TT races in 1994.

A much-liked and respected racer, Mr Farmer announced his retirement from the sport last September after a series of injury setbacks. Speaking at the time, he said he planned to spend more time with his young children.

He won the British Junior Superstock title in 2011 and added the Superstock 1000 championship the following year on the PBM Kawasaki.

Advertisement Hide Ad