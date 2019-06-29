Keith Farmer transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following crash during British Superbike qualifying at Knockhill in Scotland

Northern Ireland’s Keith Farmer has been transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a crash during the Bennetts British Superbike qualifying session at Knockhill in Scotland.

The Tyco BMW rider, who set the second fastest time in the wet session, came off at Turn 3 and became tangled with his S1000RR machine.

An update provided by the BSB organisers said four-time British champion Farmer was initially treated at the medical centre, where he was diagnosed with bilateral fractures of both lower legs.

The 31-year-old, who is the reigning British Superstock 1000 champion, was then transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for further assessment and treatment.