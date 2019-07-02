Keith Farmer undergoes surgery on leg injuries following crash at Knockhill

Keith Farmer has undergone successful surgery after sustaining fractures to his lower legs in a crash during qualifying in the wet at Knockhill on Saturday.

The Tyco BMW rider had set the second fastest time of the session to secure a front row start before he came off with minutes remaining.

There was a double blow for the Northern Ireland team, whose other British Superbike rider, Christian Iddon, crashed in the second race and suffered a fracture to his lower left leg.

Farmer, who underwent surgery at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday, provided an update via social media.

He said: ‘Guys and girls.. thank you so much for all the messages and comments. 5hr op went well this morning [Sunday], I’ve broke tib and fib and now got some metal work up the inside of them. Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages’.

The Northern Ireland rider was due to have a further operation on Tuesday.

Four-time British champion Keith Farmer.

Farmer won the National Superstock title last year for the Tyco BMW team, becoming a four-time British champion.

Team principal, Philip Neill, said racing ‘could be cruel’ as he vowed the team would be ‘back fighting’ soon.

He said: “As a team I’m not sure what we have done to deserve such cruel luck, although our thoughts are with both Keith and Christian at this time.

“Ironically we had a positive start to the weekend and each of our riders had a realistic chance to place the new S1000RR on the podium here at Knockhill.

“Anyway, racing can be cruel and we seem to get more than our fair share of disappointment at the Scottish venue, however we will be back fighting again as soon as possible.”

On a positive note for the team, Jordanstown’s Andy Reid claimed his first rostrum in the Superstock 1000 class with third place in Sunday’s second race, while Iddon had finished fourth in the opening BSB race prior to his unfortunate accident.

Reid said: “I’m coming away from Knockhill with a smile on my face. I say that knowing we still have a lot of work to do, but this weekend we found a setting that allowed me to overcome some of the problems I’d been having in the opening four rounds prior to Knockhill.

“It’s a big team effort and I’m pretty pleased to be able to say that we’ve given the new BMW Motorrad S1000RR its first National championship podium. It was great to be back up there,” he added.

“There is certainly more to come from the new Tyco BMW Superstock package; we know that, and more to come from me also, but today proved that we have made some positive steps in the right direction.

“My pleasure is obviously tinged with frustration for my two Tyco BMW BSB team-mates, Keith Farmer and Christian Iddon. Both got injured this weekend after also showing the strength of the new S1000RR package in Superbike trim. Speedy recovery lads.”

In the Bennetts British Superbike class, Carrick’s Andrew Irwin – who had earlier crashed unhurt in the damp opening race – finished a fine fifth in race two on the Honda Racing Fireblade on Sunday.

The race was won by PBM Be Wiser Ducati’s Scott Redding from McAMS Yamaha’s Tarran Mackenzie and Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati).

Glenn Irwin was ninth on the Quattro Plant Kawasaki, with David Allingham (EHA Yamaha) and Josh Elliott (OMG Suzuki) in 13th and 14th respectively.

In race one, Danny Buchan earned his maiden BSB win by six seconds from Redding and Xavi Fores.

Glenn Irwin finished 10th with Allingham and Elliott in 14th and 15th respectively.

Meanwhile, young Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey leads the National Superstock 600 Championship after a thrilling victory over fellow Northern Ireland rider Korie McGreevy by only 0.054 seconds.

Aaron Clifford was eighth behind Kevin Keyes.

Simon Reid crossed the line in 10th position with Sam Laffins in 12th.

Scott Swann finished third and second in third in the Motostar races, while Andy Reid (Tyco BMW) took third in the second Superstock 1000 race.