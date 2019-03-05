Keith Flint: Phillip McCallen’s tribute to The Prodigy star and motorcycling fan

Phillip McCallen has joined in the warm tributes from the motorcycling family to Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy group who was found dead at his Essex home on Monday.

Flint, 49, was celebrated for his showmanship and high-energy performances as the frontman of the successful electronic group most famous for 1990s hits such as ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’.

However, outside of the music world, Flint was a long-time fan of motorcycling and even enjoyed success with his own Team Traction Control outfit at events including the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and British Championship.

McCallen, who hung up his leathers having highlights including 11 Isle of Man TT triumphs and memorable results at Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200 meetings on the roll of honour, was keen to praise Flint’s warm nature and passion for the sport.

“He really loved bikes and the whole scene, to the point he put a lot of money into the sport over the years on top of his interest as a fan,” said McCallen. “It was always great to see Keith in and around the meetings.

“I last spent time in his company at last year’s Isle of Man TT.

“It is such a sad loss for everyone and he was so respected within the world of motorcycling for his passion and just overall kind nature.

“It was always funny to see Keith excited to pose for photographs with people he admired so much from the racing scene when we also enjoyed getting the chance to have a momentum of meeting such a big star from the music world.

“Not only was Keith a pure fan of the sport, he had some big race wins to his name thanks to that personal investment.

“But, in the nicest possible way, Keith was just seen as another member of the motorcycling community and someone with a genuine passion for the whole scene.

“He was so down to earth and never expected to be treated any different to anyone else.

“He would be as quick to make you a cup of tea or buy you a drink as the next man and I have so many fond memories of time in Keith’s company.”

The Prodigy released the following statement on the band’s Twitter account: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.”