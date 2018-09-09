Killalane: Derek McGee clinches Irish Supersport Championship

Derek McGee clinched the Irish Supersport title with victory in the opening 600 race at the East Coast Festival at Killalane in County Dublin on Sunday.

McGee, making his return following a crash in practice at the Ulster Grand Prix, came out on top in a close race on his B&W/Lady B Kawasaki to extend his unbeaten run of Irish National wins to 15 since Enniskillen in June.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was the early leader on his Yamaha R6 followed by McGee, Michael Sweeney and Derek Sheils, who is competing in his first Irish road race since the Skerries 100.

The top four battled it out at the County Dublin course but it was McGee who took the win and the championship spoils, edging out runner-up Sheils with Sweeney completing the top three.

Jordan finished fourth, less than three seconds back on McGee, with Kevin Fitzpatrick and Graham Kennedy rounding out the first six.

In the Open Superbike race, Dubliner Sheils showed he had lost none of his edge as he secured the win on the Burrows Engineering Suzuki, although he was pushed all the way by Sweeney (MJR BMW).

The pair were separated by only 0.2 seconds at the finish, with Jordan taking third on corrected time ahead of Davey Todd (Burrows Suzuki) after he started from the second group. Thomas Maxwell and Kennedy complete the top six.

Liam Chawke won the Senior Support race from Wayne Sheehan.

More to follow.