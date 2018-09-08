Killalane: Derek McGee makes injury comeback after Dundrod crash

Derek McGee will compete at the East Coast Festival at Killalane after making his return from injury.

McGee had been in the form of his life until he was dealt a cruel blow at the Ulster Grand Prix in August, where the Mullingar man was caught up in Seamus Elliott’s crash during practice at Dundrod.

Derek Sheils is back in action at an Irish road race on the Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki for the first time since the Skerries 100 in early July.

He was ruled out of the event and also missed the Classic TT meeting on the Isle of Man, where he had been due to ride the Mistral Kawasaki in the RST Superbike race.

McGee, though, will ride his B&W/Lady B Kawasaki Supersport machine at Killalane on Sunday. He leads the Irish championship by 21 points from Michael Sweeney ahead of the final race and only requires a few points to secure the championship.

Practice on Saturday was untimed, with some damp roads around the Killalane course.

The line-up includes Derek Sheils, who is back in action at an Irish road race for the first time since the Skerries 100 in July. Sheils took some time away from the sport in the wake of William Dunlop’s fatal accident at Skerries.

He is joined in the Burrows Engineering Racing team by Davy Todd, who made his Killalane debut in 2017.

The event is being sponsored this year by hit TV programme Mrs Brown’s Boys. Roads close on Sunday at 8am.