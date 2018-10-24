Lake Torrent developer has gone into receivership as plans for £30 million circuit hit rocks

Plans for a multi-million pound racing circuit in County Tyrone have hit the rocks following confirmation that the developer has gone into receivership.

The £30 million project has fallen flat after it was revealed Manna Manna Developments Ltd went into insolvency on Monday.

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea had welcomed news that a round of the championship could be held in Northern Ireland at the proposed Lake Torrent circuit.

It had been hoped a round of the World Superbike Championship would be staged at the venue, located on the site of the former clay pits in Coalisland.

Development at the site was curtailed earlier this year as a result of reported planning issues and tests related to ‘old mineshafts on the site’.

A sensational announcement last year outlined plans for a round of the World Superbike Championship to be staged in Northern Ireland at the new circuit as early as this year, with Manna Developments signing a three-year deal with championship promoters Dorna amidst a wave of publicity.

However, the project stalled, casting doubt on whether or not the venture would come to fruition.

Now, it seems as though hopes for a world-class racing circuit in Northern Ireland are as far as away as ever.