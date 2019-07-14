LATEST: Gardaí launch investigation after Northern Ireland racer killed in crash at Walderstown Road Races

Sunday's Walderstown Road Races in Athlone were abandoned following the death of a Northern Ireland rider.

The incident occurred in the Senior Support race at the County Westmeath meeting at around 11.30am.

A 34-year-old competitor from Northern Ireland was killed in a crash at the Walderstown Road Races in County Westmeath on Sunday. He was airlifted to hospital in Dublin, but sadly succumbed to his injuries. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

The 34-year-old competitor involved was airlifted to the Mater Hospital in Dublin but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

A Gardaí statement issued to the News Letter on Sunday afternoon said: 'Gardaí are investigating the death of a participant during the Walderstown motor cycle road racing event in Co. Westmeath.

'At approximately 11.30am a 34-year-old-man from Northern Ireland was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a crash during a race at Walderstown. He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

'The event has been abandoned and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site. Enquires are ongoing, the Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examination will we arranged. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.'