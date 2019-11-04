Latest Irish Road Racing dates announced for 2020 - Enniskillen in doubt

The latest dates have been pencilled in for the 2020 Irish road racing season, subject to ratification by the sport’s governing body.

The new campaign is set to roar into life at the Cookstown 100 in County Tyrone from April 24-25 around the 2.1-mile Orritor course.

Adam McLean, Derek McGee and Paul Jordan in action at the Cookstown 100 in April.

One week later, the action switches to the North Armagh Club’s Tandragee 100 meeting from May 1-2 prior to the North West 200, which is the first major international road race of the year.

Practice for the North West will commence on Tuesday, May 12, with final qualifying and the first races taking place on Thursday, May 14. The main race bill, featuring both headline Superbike events, will be held on Saturday, May 16.

Two weeks later, practice week commences for the Isle of Man TT on Sunday, May 31. The first race – the Superbike TT – will kick-start the racing programme on Saturday, June 6.

It is understood the Enniskillen Road Races, held for the first time in 2018, are in doubt next summer, while the Mid-Antrim 150 is again absent from the calendar.

Glenn Irwin (1) leads Alastair Seeley (34) off the line in the Superbike race at the North West 200 in May.

The Southern 100 on the Isle of Man will run from July 6-9 before the Armoy Road Races bring July to an end with the ‘Race of Legends’ from July 24-25.

The Ulster Grand Prix follows at the world-famous Dundrod course and provisionally looks set to take place next year from August 5-8.

Dates for the Classic TT have also been confirmed, with the event taking place from August 22-31.

More dates for the 2020 Irish National road races are due to be announced soon.

Latest 2019 Road Races dates:

Cookstown 100: April 24th-25th

Tandragee 100: May 1st-2nd

North West 200: May 12th-16th

Isle of Man TT: May 31st-June 12th

Southern 100: July 6th-9th

Armoy Road Races: July 24th-25th

Ulster Grand Prix: August 5th-8th

Classic TT: August 22nd-31st