Lee Johnston and Scott Swann share podium in British Supersport one-two for Northern Ireland at Donington Park

In terrible conditions for Saturday’s Sprint race at the Leicestershire circuit, Johnston took the lead from Gearlink Kawasaki’s Ben Currie at the midway point of the 12-lap race and went on to record a comfortable win on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha by 11.8s from young prospect Swann (IFS Team Swann Racing Yamaha).

Championship leader Jack Kennedy from Dublin completed the podium in third place.

Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey led the first part of the wet race on the Gearlink Kawasaki before crashing out of second place at the Fogarty Esses.

Race winner Lee Johnston on the rostrum at Donington Park with runner-up Scott Swann (left) and Jack Kennedy. Picture: David Yeomans.

Johnston, who toasted his maiden British Supersport victory last month at Snetterton, said he was delighted to be joined on the podium by Swann.

“I’ve been helping Scott a bit so he’s going to give me part of his prize money and that’s only right,” joked Johnston.

“I’ve known him since he was a kid and it makes me feel even older now but it’s awesome to see more talent coming from Northern Ireland and hopefully we can get him in a proper team next year, that’s the plan.”

Runner-up Swann said it was ‘weird’ to be sharing the rostrum with Johnston after looking up to the Fermanagh racer as a young boy.

“It’s funny because when I was a kid I used to run around asking Lee Johnston for his podium hat in the car park at the Ulster Grand Prix, and now I’m on the podium with him so it feels quite weird,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a surprise to be honest because qualifying wasn’t very good, and I think I was 17th on the grid.

“I just tried to keep steady and have a solid pace.”

In Sunday’s Feature race, Johnston was dramatically taken out of the race on the final lap at the Melbourne Hairpin as he battled for third place.

The 2019 Supersport TT winner came off after contact from Bradley Perie, who also crashed out.

Kennedy won the race to extend his title advantage to 34 points over Ben Currie with one round to go at Brands Hatch. Johnston is third, 54 points behind Kennedy.

Currie finished second while his Gearlink Kawasaki team-mate McGlinchey was sixth. Swann took 10th position in the Supersport class.

Eugene McManus took the runner-up spot in the Junior Superstock race with Sam Laffins 13th and Adam McLean in 15th.

Eglinton’s David Allingham was 15th and 10th in the Superstock 1000 races, while Omagh’s Jamie Lyons twice finished third in the British Talent Cup races.

Cameron Dawson was 10th in the wet second Junior Supersport race and leads the championship by 43 points with two races remaining.

James McManus from Randalstown took third in Sunday’s race.