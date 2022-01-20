Lights, camera action! North West 200 in renewed BBC NI deal until 2026

The broadcaster has reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to the north coast race meeting after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC Sport NI will continue its comprehensive coverage of the 2022 NW200 (May 10-14) across its TV, radio and digital services, which includes live worldwide streaming of all races and practice sessions on its website.

All the action will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Ulster on the Saturday of race week and fans will also be able to watch three highlights programmes on BBC NI and the BBC iPlayer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: BBC Sport NI’s Stephen Watson with Alastair Seeley, who has won a record 24 races at the North West 200 and the NW200’s Mervyn Whyte.

Former NW200 Event Director Whyte said: “As road racing returns to the North West 200 in 2022 after a two-year absence, we are excited to be welcoming fans back to our race week festival.

“The extension of this contract with BBC NI until 2026 will allow us to highlight the attractions of both the North West 200 and Northern Ireland’s beautiful north coast to a huge global audience.”

After a barren two years for Irish road racing, a full calendar is in prospect this season, with the Ulster Grand Prix and Mid Antrim 150 set to return along with the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy meetings.

Adam Smyth, Interim Director BBC NI, said: “I expect there are a lot of NW200 fans who can’t wait for May to arrive. And we’re looking forward to bringing them some brilliant action this year, and over the next five years, from this special event that fans tune in to from all around the world.

“BBC Sport NI has a long relationship with the NW200, Mervyn and the Coleraine And District Motor Club. And it’s great that we are continuing that partnership into the future with the contract extension giving BBC Northern Ireland the chance to bring the passion and action of the NW200 to the widest possible audience.”

---------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.