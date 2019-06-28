LIVE updates from Friday practice at the Enniskillen Road Races

Last year’s man of the meeting, Derek McGee, is absent from the Enniskillen Road Races as he continues his recuperation from injuries sustained in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

McGee came off the KMR Kawasaki during Lightweight qualifying at Greeba Castle, forcing him to miss the remainder of the event.

The Mullingar rider dominated at Enniskillen last year as the event returned to the calendar following a 66-year absence. McGee won five races on a scorching hot day around the Arney course in County Fermanagh.

He is joined on the injury list by Tobermore’s Adam McLean, who is also set to miss the Ulster Grand Prix in the wake of his crash at the Tandragee 100 in May. McLean provided McGee with his main opposition at Enniskillen in 2018.

Derek Sheils, who did the double on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at Kells in Co Meath, has decided to skip the event, while Paul Jordan is also absent following a huge crash at Anglesey in Wales last weekend.

On Friday, Co. Meath’s Kevin Fitzpatrick claimed pole in the Supersport class on his 600cc Bert Racing Kawasaki by less than one second from Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed, who is making his debut at the event.

Fellow newcomer Dominic Herberston slotted into third ahead of Ryan Maher and Michael Sweeney – also a newcomer – with Thomas Maxwell completing the top six in front of Forest Dunn and Gareth Keys.

Fitzpatrick was also fastest in the Moto3/125GP qualifying session on his 125cc Honda by 3.3 second from Sam Grief, with Gary Dunlop in third on the Joey’s Bar Honda, just half-a-second back.

Melissa Kennedy, who is competing at her home race, was fourth fastest.

Vinny Brennan took pole in the Junior Support class by 1.3 seconds from Noel Smith.