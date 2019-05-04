Live updates from the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 - Derek McGee edges Adam McLean in Supersort thriller!

Derek McGee came out on top of a thrilling Supersport race following a blistering battle with young gun Adam McLean.

Pole man McGee took the lead in the six-lap race but McLean was breathing down his neck on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki on the first lap.

Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads Derek McGee (B&W/Diamond Edge Cutting Kawasaki) in Saturday's Supersport race at the Tandragee 100. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

They quickly broke clear of Derek Sheils in third on the Roadhouse Macau Racing Yamaha, who had a cushion over Michael Sweeney (MJR Yamaha).

McLean took the lead on lap three with McGee right in his wheel-tracks. However, Mullingar man McGee hit the front on his B&W/Diamond Edge Cutting Kawasaki on the penultimate lap.

The Cookstown 100 treble winner was unable to break away though and McLean grabbed the lead back as they started their final lap.

Both riders gave it their all on the final lap of the 5.3-mile circuit in dry and sunny conditions, but it was McGee who forced his way back ahead when it mattered.

Derek Sheils in action on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki during practice at the Tandragee 100.

He managed to keep McLean at bay on the run to Bells crossroads, diving into the final corner and powering over the line to win by just 0.3 seconds from the impressive Tobermore rider.

Sheils completed the podium, ten seconds behind, with Sweeney a further 15 seconds in arrears.

Mike Browne and Stephen Proctor completed the top six.

Stay tuned for live updates from today’s 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 in Co. Armagh.