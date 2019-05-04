Live updates from the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 - Guy Martin makes winning comeback!

Guy Martin made a winning return to Irish road racing as the Lincolnshire star won the Classic 1000 race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

Martin, who last raced at the event in 2017 as part of the Honda Racing team ahead of his Isle of Man TT comeback, claimed the victory by seven seconds from Richard Ford.

Guy Martin won the Classic 1000 race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday on his home-built BSA Rocket machine. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

The 37-year-old missed the Cookstown 100 last weekend after submitting a provisional entry, but Martin made amends on his home-built BSA Rocket machine.

He finished second on the road overall behind Classic 500 race winner Dean Stimpson, who held on to win by 2.4 seconds in the five-lap event. Martin, though, set the fastest lap overall at 90.038mph, showing he has lost none of his competitive edge.

Barry Davidson, sixth overall, was the winner of the Classic 350 race.

Derek Sheils followed up his Open Superbike victory at the Cookstown 100 with another triumph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki.

Derek Sheils won the Open Superbike race at the Tandragee 100 on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

Pole man Derek McGee led for most of the six-lap race, with Sheils shadowing his every move. The Dublin rider bided his time before swooping on the final lap and pulling a slender advantage on the GSX-R1000, which he held until the flag.

Sheils wrapped up his second Irish national win of the season by 0.4 seconds from McGee, while Adam McLean maintained his fine start to the new campaign, taking third on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

McLean held station throughout and closed the deficit to the leaders around the midway point of the race, before the 22-year-old slipped back to finish almost eight seconds down as he sealed the last rostrum spot.

Michael Sweeney finished fourth on the MJR BMW, nine seconds ahead of Shaun Anderson (NW Racing BMW). Co. Westmeath’s Thomas Maxwell clinched sixth on his Kawasaki.

Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads Derek McGee (B&W/Diamond Edge Cutting Kawasaki) in Saturday's Supersport race at the Tandragee 100. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

Earlier, McGee came out on top of a thrilling Supersport race following a blistering battle with young gun McLean.

Pole man McGee took the lead in the six-lap race but McLean was breathing down his neck on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki on the first lap.

They quickly broke clear of Sheils in third on the Roadhouse Macau Racing Yamaha, who had a cushion over Sweeney (MJR Yamaha).

McLean took the lead on lap three with McGee right in his wheel-tracks. However, Mullingar man McGee hit the front on his B&W/Diamond Edge Cutting Kawasaki on the penultimate lap.

The Cookstown 100 treble winner was unable to break away though and McLean grabbed the lead back as they started their final lap.

Both riders gave it their all on the final lap of the 5.3-mile circuit in dry and sunny conditions, but it was McGee who forced his way back ahead when it mattered.

He managed to keep McLean at bay on the run to Bells crossroads, diving into the final corner and powering over the line to win by just 0.3 seconds from the impressive Tobermore rider.

Sheils completed the podium, ten seconds behind, with Sweeney a further 15 seconds in arrears.

Mike Browne and Stephen Proctor completed the top six.

The Junior Support race was won by Kevin Baker by 22 seconds from Eoin O'Siochru.

Stay tuned for live updates from today’s 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 in Co. Armagh.

The rest of today's race schedule is:

RACE 5

Tayto N.I. Supertwin

RACE 6

City Autos Lightweight Moto3/125GP

RACE 7

Tandragee Supervalu Senior Support

RACE 8

Around A Pound Tandragee 100