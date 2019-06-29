LIVE updates from the Enniskillen Road Races: Racing halted after red-flag incident in Senior Support race

Racing at the Enniskillen Road Races has been halted following a red-flag incident in the Senior Support race on Saturday.

The N.I. Air Ambulance has been tasked to the scene of the incident at the Arney course in Fermanagh, which happened around 12.45pm.

Gary Dunlop won the Moto3/125GP race at the Enniskillen Road Races on Saturday on the Joey's Bar Racing Honda.

Dunlop, who earned his maiden win on the roads at Killalane in 2017, got the better of Sam Grief to win by 1.3 seconds in the end on the Joey’s Bar Honda, with pole man Kevin Fitzpatrick closing out the top three. Nigel Moore took fourth ahead of Melissa Kennedy.

Co. Meath man Fitzpatrick backed up his pole start in the Supersport class with a narrow victory.

Riding the Bert Racing Kawasaki, he had to fight off event newcomer Dominic Herbertson to wrap up the win by only 0.7 seconds after six laps of the Arney course in Fermanagh.

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed finished on the podium in third position, two seconds back on English rider Herbertson. Forest Dunn, Ryan Maher and Gareth Keys completed the top six.

Michael Sweeney, who was making his debut at the Irish National meeting, opted not to race on Saturday after taking part in Friday’s practice sessions on his Martin Jones Racing machines.

Last year’s Man of the Meeting, Derek McGee, is also a non-starter as he recovers from injuries sustained in a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT.

Adam McLean from Tobermore is also ruled out through injury in the wake of his accident at the Tandragee 100 in May, while Paul Jordan also sat out the event after he was left battered and bruised after a big crash at Anglesey in Wales last weekend.

The Junior Support race was won by Vinny Brennan by 1.5 seconds from Noel Smith, with Kevin Baker a further 0.6 seconds back in third.