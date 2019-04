Roads closed around the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co. Tyrone at 10am for the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 – the first Irish national road race of the season.

With wet and windy conditions prevalent, the organisers have announced a change to the schedule, opting to run the Moto3/125GP race first, followed by the Junior Support and Junior Classic races.

Stay tuned for live updates!