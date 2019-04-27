Live updates from the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 - Derek McGee at the double!

LATEST: Derek McGee clinched a double as he won the Supertwin race on his Jason McCaw-backed KMR Kawasaki.

McGee had to dig deep to get the better of young gun Adam McLean, who pushed him all the way on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Veteran Mid Ulster photographer Norman Bell gets a close-up view of the action at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100.

The lead changed hands on numerous occasions, but it was McGee who prevailed by half-a-second at the line, with Skerries man Michael Sweeney only six-tenths back on McLean.

Earlier, Mullingar man McGee made a winning debut on the Faraldo Racing Honda in the Moto3 race.

The triple Irish champion led throughout on his ex-Moto3 Grand Prix bike, stretching his lead on the damp roads and eventually taking the flag by 9.5 seconds from road racing stalwart Nigel Moore.

Kevin Fitzpatrick claimed third, a further 15 seconds in arrears, with Paul Gartland finishing the race in fourth place.

The Junior Support race went to Eoin O’Siochru, who snatched victory from Vincent Brennen by 2.2 seconds. Dominic Cottrell rounded out the top three.

Barry Davidson made a winning start to 2019 in the Junior Classic race, winning by 4.8 seconds from Ed Manly. Nigel Moore was back on the rostrum following his runner-up finish in the earlier Moto3 race, taking third position this time.

Roads closed around the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co. Tyrone at 10am for the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 – the first Irish national road race of the season.

With wet and windy conditions prevalent in the morning, the organisers announced a change to the programme, opting to run the Moto3/125GP race first, followed by the Junior Support and Junior Classic races.

Stay tuned for live updates!