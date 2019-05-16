Live updates from Thursday practice at the North West 200 - Peter Hickman takes Superstock pole after blistering lap

Peter Hickman lit up Thursday practice at the North West 200 with a scorching lap on his Smiths BMW Superstock machine.

Hickman was only one second outside the lap record as he clocked a speed of 122.502mph on the all-new S1000RR.

Jamie Coward has secured pole for the Supertwin races at the North West 200.

He bagged pole for the class by 1.6 seconds from Glenn Irwin on the Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki, whose team-mate James Hillier was half-a-second further back in third.

Michael Dunlop was fourth quickest on his MD Racing BMW at 121.052mph, three seconds down on Hickman, while Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing BMW) and Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) were the top six.

The session was red-flagged with around five minutes remaining after Craig Neve was reported to have come off at Magherabuoy. However, he was said to be up and walking.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward held onto pole in the Supertwin class as Derek McGee set the fastest time in the second practice session at the 90th anniversary North West 200.

Dean Harrison topped the Superbike times on Tuesday on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki. Picture: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press.

McGee, riding the KMR Kawasaki, set the fastest lap on Thursday at 108.184mph to edge out Glenn Irwin (KTS Kawasaki) by only 0.133s.

Coward, was third quickest on his KTS Kawasaki, just 0.235s down on McGee, although he has secured pole based on his time from Tuesday. Italy’s Stefano Bonetti was the first of the Paton machines in fourth.

Michael Rutter (Bathams/KMR Kawasaki) and Horst Saiger (Paton) were next as the top six were covered by 3.9 seconds.

Jeremy McWilliams slid off at Magherabuoy chicane on the KMR Kawasaki but was up and walking afterwards.

The first Supertwin, Superstock and Supersport races take place this evening over four laps of the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

Roads will open no later than 3pm ahead of tonight’s evening race schedule.

RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 16

(Roads closed 5pm-9pm)

Race 1 – Tides Restaurant Supersport Race (6 laps)

Race 2 – Bayview Hotel Superstock Race (6 laps)

Race 3 – MCL InsureTech Supertwin Race (4 laps)