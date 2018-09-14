Macau GP: John McGuinness and Martin Jessopp will lead charge for PBM Ducati

John McGuinness and Martin Jessopp will ride for Paul Bird’s PBM Ducati team at this year’s Macau Grand Prix.

Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin, who won the ill-fated race last year, decided against returning to the prestigious race in the Far East in the wake of Dan Hegarty’s tragic death at the event last November.

Glenn Irwin won the Macau Grand Prix on the PBM Ducati under tragic circumstances last year.

McGuinness and Jessopp will ride factory-backed Panigale R machinery at the 52nd running of the famous motorcycle race in November.

Lancastrian McGuinness claimed victory for Bird’s team back in 2001 and returned from injury to take a win at the Classic TT in August in the Senior race.

Yeovil man and British Superbike rider Jessopp will be aiming to go one better this year following a string of runner-up finishes at Macau.

The event will take place from November 15-18.