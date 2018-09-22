Macau GP: Paul Jordan 'can't wait' to make debut at famous race in Far East

Paul Jordan says he cannot wait for the chance to make his debut at the Macau Grand Prix in November on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki.

The Magherafelt man and Dominic Herbertson will ride ZX-10R Superstock machinery at the legendary race in southern China.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan will make his debut at the Macau Grand Prix in November.

The pair made their debuts for the RC Express Racing team at the Ulster Grand Prix last month after Ivan Lintin was ruled out following a serious crash at the Southern 100 in July.

Lintin was caught up in the fatal incident that sadly claimed the life of Yorkshire rider James Cowton.

He sustained serious injuries, but the Lincolnshire man was finally released from hospital last weekend and is continuing his recovery at home.

Jordan told the News Letter he has no expectations as he prepares to race between the barriers at the infamous 3.8-mile Guia street course for the first time.

He impressed on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki at the Ulster Grand Prix, claiming fourth in the rained-off Superbike race, and will have the chance for a further outing on the machine in the Superstock races at the final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch in October.

Jordan said: “I’m riding the same Kawasaki that I rode at the Ulster Grand Prix and I’ll be doing the final Superstock round at Brands Hatch next month, so that will give me more time on the bike before Macau.

“I’ll be making my debut at Macau and it’s something I’m really looking forward to. It will be a fantastic experience to go over there, never mind to race, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“Official confirmation from the organisers came through today (Friday) so we’re all set for November,” he added.

“I’ve got absolutely no expectations whatsoever and I’ll just be going there to basically learn the place and get a feel for it. Anything after that will be a bonus.”

Jordan revealed he has a number of options on the table for 2019.

His performances at the Ulster Grand Prix have no doubt boosted his prospects, while the Northern Ireland rider also excelled on his debut at the Classic TT, where he was in contention for the rostrum in the Superbike race on the Mistral Kawasaki until a problem on the final lap forced him out.

He said: “I have a few offers on the table for next year and everything is going down the road of the British championships. Some people are looking money, but I don’t want to be out a fortune because it’s not my priority.

“I’m swaying towards returning to the British championship next year along with the roads if I can get something suitable in place.

“I think that’s the way forward, like what Dean Harrison has done this year,” he added.

“I think that’s where I need to be next year if I want to improve to the level I want to get to.

“There are lots of good seats available for next year – probably more good seats than there are riders.

“You never know what might happen over the next few months so it will be interesting to see how everything falls into place.”

Jordan was running his own 600 Yamaha on a shoestring budget this year but grasped his chance to showcase his potential at Dundrod and the Classic TT.

Next season now looks a lot more promising for the 26-year-old, who admits: “We’ve taken a step back to go two steps forward. It’s good to have options so we’ll see what happens.”

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin, who won at Macau last year, has ruled himself out of the event.

The 2017 race was marred by the death of English rider Dan Hegarty.

John McGuinness and Martin Jessopp will compete for Paul Bird’s Ducati team at the 52nd running of the race, which takes place from November 15-18.