Macau GP: Peter Hickman takes provisional pole ahead of Michael Rutter

Double Macau Grand Prix winner Peter Hickman is on provisional pole following the first qualifying session in south China on Thursday.

Hickman, riding the Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing BMW, set his best lap in 2m 25.429s, which gave the English rider the top spot by just under one second from team-mate Michael Rutter, who is riding the Honda RC213V-S.

Peter Hickman on the Aspire-Ho by Bathams Racing BMW at the Macau Grand Prix.

Ex-Moto3 rider Danny Webb was third fastest on the Penz BMW, 1.6s adrift, while Martin Jessopp was fourth on the PBM Ducati.

Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson left it late to slot into fifth on the Briggs Kawasaki, while the top six was completed by Horst Saiger.

Dublin’s Derek Sheils was seventh on the Penz BMW followed by John McGuinness (PBM Ducati), who is making his Macau return after missing the event in 2017 through injury.

In the incident-hit earlier opening free practice session, Rutter topped the times by 1.2 seconds from Hickman.

Two crashes brought out the red flags, with newcomer Andrew Dudgeon coming off only minutes into the session, while a further stoppage occurred after Raul Torres Martinez crashed at Mandarin, with his bike bursting into flames.

As a result of the accidents, the session ran for a total of only 15 minutes.