Macau Grand Prix cancelled after red-flag incidents

The 53rd Suncity Group Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix has been cancelled following two red-flag incidents.

Pole man and three-time race winner Peter Hickman was leading the race comfortably on the MGM by Bathams Racing BMW when the first stoppage occurred after three laps.

Robert Hodson and Marek Cerveny were involved in a crash, but neither are understood to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Hickman's team-mate, record winner Michael Rutter, was holding second place at the time on the Honda RCV213V-S.

John McGuinness pulled out of the race with an issue with his Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati.

The race was restarted only to be stopped again on lap one following a multi-bike pile-up.

Fortunately, the riders involved were not srriously hurt.

There had been speculation the race could be re-run on Sunday, but the organisers later confirmed that it would not take place.

No result was declared because the minimum distance of three laps was not completed.