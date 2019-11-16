Macau Grand Prix stopped twice after red-flag incidents

The 53rd Suncity Group Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix has been halted twice following two red-flag incidents.

Pole man and three-time race winner Peter Hickman was leading the race comfortably on the MGM by Bathams Racing BMW when the first stoppage occurred after three laps.

His team-mate, record winner Michael Rutter, was holding second place at the time on the Honda RCV213V-S.

John McGuinness pulled out of the race with an issue with his Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati.

The race was restarted only to be stopped again on lap one.