Magic Marc Marquez closes in on MotoGP crown after victory at Motorland Aragon

Marc Marquez completed a perfect weekend as he destroyed the opposition at the Aragon MotoGP with yet another sensational victory around 3.155-mile MotorLand circuit.

In the 23-lap race the unstoppable Spaniard led from start to finish.

After making the perfect start from pole position in his 200th Grand Prix the reigning World Champion led into Turn 1 and by the end of the opening lap had stretched his lead to a full second over Australian Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati with MotoGP rookie Fabio Quartararo on the Petronas Yamaha third.

Lapping half a second faster than the chasing pack Marquez stretched his advantage to over 5.5 seconds by half distance and despite their best efforts, none of the opposition had any answer to the race winner.

With Marquez well out of sight, the race for the final podium places was hotting up with Miller, Dovizioso and Monster Energy Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales all staking their claim.

Vinales looked to have it all under control before his tyres cried enough in the dying stages of the race after trying to chase down Marquez.

Dovizioso on the factory Ducati had made great progress from the start where he was seventh on the opening lap to close down the Spaniard with three laps to go and power past on the straight.

Vinales had no answer and when Miller on the second Ducati made his move at Turn 1 going on to the last lap, the Yamaha rider had to settle for fourth at the line.

The Repsol Honda ace has now stretched his advantage over Dovizioso to 98 points and is on course to claim his eighth World title at the next round in Thailand on October 6.

British rider Cal Crutchlow brought the LCR Honda home in 6th place behind Quartaroro.

Marquez said: “I was convinced about my strategy and what I had to do. I had a good feeling from when I left the box, so I knew I could push in the beginning and open a gap of four or five seconds and just keep it there, not pushing too much.

“I saw at one stage of the race that Viñales closed in a little, so I pushed a little more for two or three laps and I stabilised the advantage.

“It looked easy but it wasn’t, we have been working hard all weekend to find the limit. It was amazing to win here in front of our home fans so I have to say thank you to them all!”