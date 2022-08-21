Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tobermore man claimed a runner-up finish in the Lightweight race on his last appearance on the 37.73-mile course at what was then the Classic TT meeting in 2018.

All races at this year’s revamped festival will be held under the Manx GP banner, with the Classic TT designation dropped following an overhaul of the event.

McLean has endured a tumultuous four years since he last raced on the Mountain Course, with the Tobermore man ruled out of the major road races in 2019 following a crash at the Tandragee 100.

Adam McLean (right) finished as the runner-up in the Lightweight race at the Classic TT in 2018 behind Lee Johnston (centre), with Ian Lougher completing the top three.

The 26-year-old suffered a further injury setback when he broke his right arm again in a spill at Brands Hatch in October 2020, with nerve damage leaving the Northern Ireland prospect fearing his career could be over.

Prior to this year’s TT races, McLean and the McAdoo Kawasaki team made a joint decision to skip the event due to a lack of preparation in the wake of a luckless run at the North West 200.

They later decided to go their separate ways in June, and McLean purchased an ex-Mar-Train Yamaha Supersport machine, which he rode on the roads for the first time at Armoy in July.

He claimed two rostrum finishes on the Yamaha R6 on his return to national road racing for the first time since the Cookstown 100 in April, and now McLean is steeling himself for his first outing on the Mountain Course in four years.

The Ulster rider will compete in the Dunlop Lightweight race on a TZ250 Yamaha for the Gerry Lawlor and Eddie Laycock-run Lay Law Racing team.

It will be the only race McLean will contest after he was left without a bike for the Senior Classic Manx Grand Prix when the Ripley Land Racing team opted to give the event a miss.

“I was supposed to be riding for Ripley Land Racing in the 350cc and 500cc races, but then they were amalgamated into one and the team wasn’t prepared to go to the Manx Grand Prix for just one race,” McLean said.

“So I’m just doing the race on one bike now, a TZ250 Yamaha 5KE, which is the most recent of the 250 Yamahas made.

“I’m looking forward to going back to the Mountain Course on a 250 but after missing the TT this year, I’m not putting any expectations on myself because it’s been four years since I was there.

“I just want to try and enjoy it and get a few laps done, and try and familiarise myself with the place again.”

Michael Dunlop is also entered in the Lightweight race this year for the first time since 2017, when his opposition includes 2018 winner Lee Johnston.

Dunlop also renews his Team Classic Suzuki ties to ride a GSX-R750 in the Classic Superbike race, when Johnston will line up on a Honda RC45.

A strong line-up includes John McGuinness, Michael Rutter, David Johnson, Jamie Coward, Gary Johnson, James Hillier, Michael Sweeney, Paul Jordan, Brian McCormack, Mike Browne, Phil Crowe, Dominic Herbertston, James Hind and Ian Lougher.