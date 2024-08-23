Manx Grand Prix: Friday evening qualifying cancelled as weather strikes again
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson called the session off at 18:30 BST.
The afternoon session on Friday went ahead following delays in the morning to allow the course to dry.
Since the first day of the 2024 event last Sunday, the only qualifying sessions that have taken place were held on Thursday afternoon and Friday.
Inclement weather including rain and gales wiped out the schedule on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while planned evening sessions on Thursday and Friday were also lost.
Racing is due to begin on Saturday with the first three races, followed by the remaining three races on Monday.
A contingency day on Sunday was also cancelled because of expected wet weather.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.