Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 18:57 BST
Friday evening’s qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled because of rain around the Mountain Course.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson called the session off at 18:30 BST.

The afternoon session on Friday went ahead following delays in the morning to allow the course to dry.

Since the first day of the 2024 event last Sunday, the only qualifying sessions that have taken place were held on Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Friday evening qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix was cancelled because of wet weather

Inclement weather including rain and gales wiped out the schedule on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while planned evening sessions on Thursday and Friday were also lost.

Racing is due to begin on Saturday with the first three races, followed by the remaining three races on Monday.

A contingency day on Sunday was also cancelled because of expected wet weather.

