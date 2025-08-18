Irish road racer Caomhan Canny has reflected on “a hell of a six weeks” after being passed fit to compete at the Manx Grand Prix following a red-flag crash at the Tandragee 100 in June.

Canny sustained multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and dislocated shoulder and faced a race against time to take his place on Glencrutchery Road.

However, the Donegal man was back in action in the opening practice sessions on Sunday on the Isle of Man and recorded the fifth fastest time on his Canny Racing Aprilia and 12th on his Suzuki 750 in the Senior class with a lap of 114.197mph.

“It’s seven weeks ago since I had my accident at Tandragee and I broke my pelvis, dislocated my shoulder, damaged my AC joint – we had multiple injuries," said Canny.

Donegal's Caomhan Canny has been cleared to race at the Manx Grand Prix following a crash a the Tandragee 100 in June. (Photo by Baylon McCaughey)

“But we’ve been passed fit to ride and it’s been a hell of a six weeks to make this event, and I’m just really happy to be here.

“When we came last year, we knew the machinery might not be competitive but all we wanted to do was finish races on the Isle of Man circuit.