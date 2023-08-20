The Senior and Classic Superbike session was delayed for an hour following a red-flag incident at Ballagarey. No further official details have been provided.

Dunlop completed his opening lap prior to the delay on the SRAD machine at 121.877mph.

Dean Harrison, riding an Oxford Racing Ducati 916 this year for Key Racing, was second fastest on his first lap at 119.469mph followed by Craig Neve (Alasdair Cowan Kawasaki) at 119.329mph and last year’s winner Rob Hodson on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki, who did 118.097mph.

Michael Dunlop (Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750) at Gorse Lea during the opening Classic Superbike practice session for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix.

Derek Sheils, back at the event for the first time since 2019, was fifth on another of the Greenall Kawasaki ZXR750s at 117.238mph.

The Republic of Ireland rider last raced around the Mountain Course at the Isle of Man TT in 2022 after sitting out the event this year.

Sheils finished as the runner-up in the Classic Superbike race at the Classic TT in 2019.

After the session resumed, Dunlop improved to 123.984mph from a standing start to lead Australia’s David Johnson, who lapped at 122.02mph on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki on a flying lap, 17.795s down on the Ulsterman.

Ian Lougher (Laylaw Yamaha TZ250) at Gorse Lea during the opening practice session for the 2023 Manx Grand Prix.

Harrison also upped his pace to 121.445mph from a standing start with Neve fourth (121.192mph) and Hodson and Sheils rounding out the top six, lapping at121.137mph and 120.32mph respectively.

Manxman Nathan Harrison, who missed the TT through injury, was seventh on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45 at 119.089mph. Harrison is deputising for Lee Johnston, who is not yet fit enough to return after sustaining serious injuries in a crash at the North West 200 in May.

John McGuinness was quickest in Senior Classic qualifying on Roger Winfield’s Paton at 108.472mph. The 23-time TT winner was ruled out of the race in 2022 with a terminal engine failure during practice week.

McGuinness was 10 seconds up on Dominic Herbertson (Davies Motorsport Yamaha) while Dean Harrison, filling in for the injured Jamie Coward on the Craven Classic Racing Norton, was third quickest with a lap at 106.286mph.

John McGuinness led the times in the Senior Classic qualifying session on the Winfield Paton on the first day of the Manx Grand Prix.

Cork’s Mike Browne was fourth on the Peter Grantham Lodge 500 Norton at 103.221mph.

Veteran Ian Lougher topped the times in the Lightweight session on the Laylaw Racing Yamaha TZ250 at 112.563mph from Banbridge man Shaun Anderson on the ARD 690 Kramer (112.198mph).

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt was third as he rode the Faraldo Racing 450GP Yamaha for the first time, lapping at 109.915mph.

Manxman Jamie Williams led the MGP Senior session at 115.926mph from Chris Cook (117.051mph) and Victor Lopez (116.94mph).

Italian Andrea Majola was fastest in the MGP Junior class at 113.277mph.