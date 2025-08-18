Monday's qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix has been stopped due to a red-flag incident at the Black Dub. (File photo)

Monday’s second Manx Grand Prix qualifying session has been halted by a red-flag stoppage.

An official update said organisers were dealing with an incident at the Black Dub, which happened on the opening lap of the Senior qualifying session.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said it was hoped to restart the session, but was initially unable to provide any details on a possible new start time.