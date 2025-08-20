Manx Grand Prix: Northern Ireland rider Andy McAllister issues injury update and thanks well-wishers - 'terribly sorry!'
McAllister came off at the Black Dub section of the Mountain Course on the first lap of the Junior/Supertwin session, with the red flag going out at approximately 18:40 BST.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson had hoped to restart Monday’s session, but qualifying was later abandoned with no further action around the Mountain Course after the incident took longer to clear than anticipated, while fading light was also factored into the decision.
In a post on social media, Northern Ireland rider McAllister said: “Hey everyone, just a note to say thanks so much for all your messages and best wishes.
“I'm [in] nobles hospital atm, and will be released soon. I've a broken left arm and am bruised.
“Terribly sorry to have postponed practice on Monday night!! See you all soon.”
On Tuesday, English rider Garry Broughton was involved in a crash at Joey’s on the Mountain shortly after 20:00 BST, resulting in a red flag.
Broughton was flown to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool and was said to be in a serious condition.