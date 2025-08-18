Manx Grand Prix: Northern Ireland rider Andy McAllister taken to hospital after red flag crash at Black Dub with reported arm injuries – Monday's qualifying session abandoned

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 18th Aug 2025, 18:54 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 19:53 BST
Northern Ireland road racer Andy McAllister (right) with Steve Plater at the North West 200 in 2023. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Northern Ireland road racer Andy McAllister (right) with Steve Plater at the North West 200 in 2023. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
Monday’s second Manx Grand Prix qualifying session was halted and then abandoned following a red-flag stoppage after a crash involving Northern Ireland rider Andy McAllister.

The Bangor man came off at the Black Dub and has sustained reported arm injuries.

McAllister was said to be ‘conscious and talking’ in an official update, and has been taken to Noble’s hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident happened on the first lap of the Junior/Supertwin qualifying session, with the red flag going out at approximately 18:40 BST.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson hoped to restart the session, but qualifying was later abandoned with no further action around the Mountain Course after the incident took longer to clear than anticipated.

Competitors were brought back to the Grandstand under convoy by the travelling marshals to the Grandstand following the incident.

Qualifying is scheduled to resume on Tuesday evening, with roads closed from 18:00 BST.

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice