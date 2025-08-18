Northern Ireland road racer Andy McAllister (right) with Steve Plater at the North West 200 in 2023. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Monday’s second Manx Grand Prix qualifying session was halted and then abandoned following a red-flag stoppage after a crash involving Northern Ireland rider Andy McAllister.

The Bangor man came off at the Black Dub and has sustained reported arm injuries.

McAllister was said to be ‘conscious and talking’ in an official update, and has been taken to Noble’s hospital.

The incident happened on the first lap of the Junior/Supertwin qualifying session, with the red flag going out at approximately 18:40 BST.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson hoped to restart the session, but qualifying was later abandoned with no further action around the Mountain Course after the incident took longer to clear than anticipated.

Competitors were brought back to the Grandstand under convoy by the travelling marshals to the Grandstand following the incident.