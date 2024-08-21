Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan is hoping for a break in the weather on the Isle of Man as he waits to complete his first full lap at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix.

After the opening day of practice on Sunday, inclement conditions including rain and gales have wiped out the schedule on three consecutive days.

The organisers are now aiming to run contingency qualifying sessions after a revised schedule was announced on Wednesday by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afternoon and evening practice sessions are planned on Thursday, while Friday’s Classic Junior and Lightweight races have been moved to Sunday, with a full day of qualifying scheduled instead.

Paul Jordan at Ballaugh Bridge on the Mistral Kawasaki 750 during the Manx Gand Prix in 2022

Racing is now set to get under way on Saturday with the Classic Senior and Junior Manx Grand Prix races, with practice sessions also pencilled in.

Monday’s Bank Holiday schedule remains unchanged so far and includes the Senior MGP and Classic Superbike races.

Magherafelt man Jordan, who is entered in the Classic Junior, Senior and Superbike races, said: “I haven’t even finished a lap yet. I was talking to a newcomer and he hasn’t managed one yet either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m riding the 750 Mistral Kawasaki, a [Davies Motorsport Honda] 350 and a [Davies Motorsport Yamaha] 500.

“I went out on the 750 in the first practice session before the [first] red flag and I got to Signpost and was stopped there.

“I made my way back and went out on the 500 and had a problem, so I had to pull off.

“I went out again but stopped at the top of Barregarrow, so I had to get a lift back to the paddock. By the time I got back I was late getting away again and I got stopped at Guthrie’s [because of the second red flag],” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite hard with the timescale because it’s only held over a week and a bit with three days of racing.

“The regular Manx competitors are getting it hard because they’ve put so much time and effort into it and they’re maybe only going to get three days riding around here, whereas us TT riders have two weeks.

“I’m not sure how they will try to move forward, whether they will look at going back to having it over two weeks or not.

“If it doesn’t go tomorrow [Thursday] then it’s going to be even more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us TT riders it’s not so bad because we know our way around but it’s a big problem for the newcomers here.”

Rain on Thursday is expected to clear early in the morning with dry and sunny spells developing, although more wet weather is expected in the evening with winds increasing to gale force once more.