Sunday’s opening qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix was halted due to a red flag incident after the opening qualifying session.

The Classic Superbike and MGP Senior session was stopped shortly before 14:30 BST following an incident at Kate’s Cottage.

Cork rider Mike Browne posted the fastest time on his first lap before the stoppage on the Key Racing Ducati 916 at 121.545mph.

Browne was narrowly quicker than Rob Hodson (121.512mph), whose Greenall Racing Kawasaki team-mate Derek Sheils was third fastest at 120.383mph.

The opening day of qualfiying at the Manx Grand Prix was halted following a red flag incident. (File picture)