Manx Grand Prix: Sunday's opening qualifying session halted after red flag incident at Kate's Cottage
The Classic Superbike and MGP Senior session was stopped shortly before 14:30 BST following an incident at Kate’s Cottage.
Cork rider Mike Browne posted the fastest time on his first lap before the stoppage on the Key Racing Ducati 916 at 121.545mph.
Browne was narrowly quicker than Rob Hodson (121.512mph), whose Greenall Racing Kawasaki team-mate Derek Sheils was third fastest at 120.383mph.
Australian rider David Johnson (Mistral Racing Kawasaki) was next with a speed of 118.936mph ahead of Brian McCormack (Green Racing Kawasaki) and Ian Hutchinson (Steadplan Kawasaki), who recorded speeds of 118.571mph and 118.1mph respectively on their opening laps of the 2024 event around the Mountain Course.
