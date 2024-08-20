Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying sessions on the Isle of Man were cancelled for the second successive evening due to poor weather.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision at 6:20pm after reports of rain around the Mountain Course and concerns over strong winds.

Wednesday’s session also appears to be in doubt because of the weather, with a yellow warning in place for gales or severe gales, which comes into effect from 11pm on Tuesday and currently remains in place until 3pm on Thursday, August 22.

Only one day of qualifying has taken place so far on Sunday, when the opening day of the 2024 festival was overshadowed by the tragic death of Irish rider Louis O’Regan, who died following an accident at Kate’s Cottage.

The organisers will now look to initiate a contingency plan to compensate for the back-to-back cancellations.