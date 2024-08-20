Manx Grand Prix: Tuesday qualifying cancelled for second successive evening, weather warning in place for Wednesday on Isle of Man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson made the decision at 6:20pm after reports of rain around the Mountain Course and concerns over strong winds.
Wednesday’s session also appears to be in doubt because of the weather, with a yellow warning in place for gales or severe gales, which comes into effect from 11pm on Tuesday and currently remains in place until 3pm on Thursday, August 22.
Only one day of qualifying has taken place so far on Sunday, when the opening day of the 2024 festival was overshadowed by the tragic death of Irish rider Louis O’Regan, who died following an accident at Kate’s Cottage.
The organisers will now look to initiate a contingency plan to compensate for the back-to-back cancellations.
Racing is due to commence on Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.