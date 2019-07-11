Marc Marquez is master in Germany with perfect ten

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez extended his lead in the 2019 MotoGP World Championship to 58 points over Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizisio with yet another stunning victory at the German GP at Sachsenring, taking his winning tally around the tight but spectacular 2.281-mile circuit, to ten.

Marquez won from pole, with Maverick Viñales on the Monster Energy Yamaha and Cal Crutchlow on the LCR Honda Castrol completing the podium.

Marquez’ win for the seventh successive time in the premier class at the Sachsenring also equals Valentino Rossi’s record of premier class wins in a row at one venue, set in Mugello from 2002-2008. Despite a bad start Marquez kept forced his way through to lead the race into Turn 1 as Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo slipped back from second to sixth at the start with Viñales, Jack Miller on the Pramac Racing Ducati, Alex Rins on the Ecstar Suzuki and Crutchlow all getting past the Frenchman.

Unfortunately, Quartararo crashed out on lap two as he lost the front trying to pass Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci.

Marquez led the freight train at the front managing the pace until on lap ten he pulled the pin and opened the gap over Alex Rins, who had made his way into second position.

It wasn’t long before the seven times world champion had opened a two second gap over his pursuers. Now with Marquez heading to his tenth win at Sachsenring it was a race for second, which in the end went to Viñales with Crutchlow claiming the final podium place.

Dovizioso could only manage fifth behind team-mate Petrucci.

Marquez said: “It was a perfect strategy. But I didn’t have a perfect start as I ran a little deep at turn one. After that my plan was two slow laps to warm the front tyre well and then push, and it’s exactly what I did.

“Step by step I opened the gap and followed the plan as I needed to.

“It’s a great feeling to win here again and to enter the summer break in this way.”