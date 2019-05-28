Marc Marquez wins French MotoGP race on Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez took his second victory in two years at the Shark Helmets French Grand Prix at Le Mans and Honda’s 300th win to extend his lead in the 2019 MotoGP world championship to 8 points over his nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso.

It was another master class by the reigning world champion on the Repsol Honda as he took the lead on lap one from factory Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci at turn two with Australian Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller slotting in to third.

Pole setter Marquez was his usual determined self as he fought off a strong challenge from Miller on lap six but at the end of the day there was always only going to be one winner and from lap ten the Spaniard opened up a gap of nearly a second, setting his fastest lap of the race, that no one could match.

As he completed the 27-lap race with a comfortable two-second winning margin over the chasing pack it was another brilliant day at the office for the multi world champion.

The race for the other podium places between the Ducati’s of Dovizioso and Petrucci went to the line with Dovizioso just beating his team mate for second and the all-important 22 world championship points.

Jack Miller held off a late challenge from Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi for fourth with KTMs Pol Espargaro completing the top six with top British finisher Cal Crutchlow down in eighth on the LCR Honda.

“Of course here in Le Mans it’s always difficult with the temperature and the weather, especially today. I think this is the first time I have had a race where I had the soft tyre in the front but it was the safest option.

“I was focused on being consistent until I saw the gap increasing, then I pushed a little bit more and into the low 32s until I saw I had two seconds. It is fantastic to be able to take Honda’s 300th premier class win!”

Scotland’s John McPhee took victory in the Moto3 Grand Prix. The Scot fought it out at the front and then defended his lead in the final sector to cross the line just over a tenth clear of Lorenzo Dalla Porta.