Maria Costello reveals pride over upcoming role as first female president of TT Riders Association

Leading female racer Maria Costello will become the first female president of the TT Riders Association in its 66-year history this month.

The Northamptonshire woman will be handed the chain of office at the association’s annual luncheon at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham.

Costello, who was made an MBE in 2009 in recognition of her career as one of Britain’s leading female racers, follows in the footsteps of a host of big name stars of the sport, including more than 40 world champions and racers with more than 145 TT wins between them.

Freddie Frith was the first president, while Charles Mortimer, John Surtees MBE, Joey Dunlop MBE, OBE and Nick Jefferies are among the previous holders of the prestigious role.

Costello will assume the presidency from Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle, who is one of only three Manxmen to have won a TT.

She said: “I’m honoured to become the first female to become the president of the TTRA. They are a fantastic charity and one that needs to be better recognised for all they do for TT riders and their families.

“As president, one of my goals will be to help raise their profile and therefore help even more people. I’m sure that their Friends of the TTRA could easily grow stronger – the TT event itself has such a huge and passionate following that I’m sure more fans would want to be involved in what the TTRA do.

“I’m incredibly excited to be the first woman to have this role and cannot wait to get started.”

Costello will be inaugurated in her new role at the annual luncheon next Wednesday, which follows the TTRA annual general meeting.

The association works tirelessly to help TT racers and their families when they encounter hardship but because confidentiality is paramount, their work can often go unnoticed.

In 2016, Costello stormed to a stunning third place in the Bennetts Senior Classic TT to become the highest-placed solo female racer at the event, joining race winner and Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness on the podium